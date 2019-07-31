CLOSE
Cardi B Concert Canceled Due To ‘Security Threat’

Bardi show has been postponed until September 11.

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B is always ready for the smoke, but she has a kid to look out for now. The Bronx rapper’s Indianapolis concert last night (July 30) was canceled at the last minute due to a “security threat.”

Bardi was supposed to perform in Indianapolis Tuesday night, but the show got scratched about an hour before it was supposed to start the Bankers Life Fieldhouse venue. She was in the building, but apparently, it was about the safety of all involved first.

“Dear Indiana people, I’m so sorry for today,” she tweeted a couple of hours after showtime. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue. I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

Hmm, Cardi B drops a campaign video with Bernie Sanders, and now she’s getting unverified threats real enough to postpone shows? Hmm.

The Indianapolis show has been rescheduled to September 11. Cardi B is due to perform in Charlottesville tonight (July 31).

 

Cardi B Concert Canceled Due To ‘Security Threat’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

