Sample Tuesdays: Kanye West Edition

You know it, you love it, it’s Sample Tuesdays baby! The interactive game where we dig in the crates and dare listeners to correctly guess who flipped the sample. Seems easy enough, right?

We’ve had plenty of requests but in this episode of Sample Tuesdays, it’s all about Ye. Kanye West is probably the most known sampler of the 00s era of producers, from chipmunk soul to obscure tracks that turn into classics and even a few obvious ones to match. Keisha Nicole, Lenny Bri, and Rob G The General think they’ve got everyone stumped but wait until the very end to see what happens!

Check out Sample Tuesdays every Tuesday at 11:25 AM only on 97.9 The Box. To listen live, click here: theboxhouston.com/listen-live/

sample tuesdays

