Police Charge ﻿Jesse Matthew With Abduction In Hannah Graham’s Disappearance

Authorities have formally charged a suspect in the disappearance of missing University of Virginia Student Hannah Graham.

Jesse Matthew has been on the run for nearly a week as cops from Charlottesville, Virginia, search for Hannah. On Tuesday, Police Chief Timothy Longo announced that the 32-year-old man, who was the last person seen with, has been charged with abduction with intent to defile.

“We’ve reached that point that the commonwealth thought we had sufficient probable cause for an arrest warrant,” the chief said during a press conference. “We obtained an arrest warrant for Jesse Matthew charging him with the class two felony of abduction with intent to defile.”

This development comes after investigators have searched his home twice in his absence, and authorities have also taken a few pieces of clothes from his place that were submitted to their lab. According to the New York Daily News, cops have also charged him with reckless driving after he fled the police station on Saturday, refusing to answer any questions from the authorities about the case. Cops tried to catch him during a high-speed chase, but he was ultimately able to slip away, and cops haven’t been able to track him down.

Authorities began looking at Jesse as a person of interest in the case because he was spotted with Hannah on a surveillance camera in the early hours of September 13.”I believe Jesse Matthew was the last person she was seen with before she vanished off the face of the Earth because it’s been a week and we can’t find her,” Timothy said with a lot of conviction during a press conference.

Is it possible that there may be another suspect, though? WUSA reports that in the same video where Jesse was seen driving off in his car with Hannah, a White man was clearly seen following her. Supposedly, he told authorities that he tailed her because she looked distressed. However, she was seen Jesse just minutes later.

There’s no word on what happened to the other guy, but we sincerely hope that this is another case of someone blaming a Black man for a crime so that they can get off.

