#OnThaRadar With Kiotti – Episode 5.22.19

What’s up ladies and gentlemen? Your local music editor checking in. Over the past week, I’ve been taking over FB Live and checking out local music! We are utilizing a new platform called “On Tha Radar”. Each night I give my opinions & artist advice thru the live feed.

It’s open to any artist all over the world! Search “The Box Houston” on Facebook. Then go inside the messenger & click “get started”. Here’s my show from last night. Check out some of these dope artist.

