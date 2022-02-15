[MUSIC SURVEY] Enter To Win $250 Cash!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Wasup playa! That Valentine’s gift left your pockets a little hurt? Or maybe you just want a couple extra hundred bucks to take care of some bills or shopping – no worries – we got you covered! What do you have to do? Easy – complete our music survey!

That’s right. Click the link below, fill out the music survey and you’re entered for a chance to win $250 in cash.

No purchase necessary, just tell us more about the music YOU love and you’re entered. Good luck from the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box!

Also On 97.9 The Box: