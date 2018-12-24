CLOSE
Deion Sanders Revisits Suicide Attempt In Autobiography Ahead of ESPN ’30 For 30′

Deion ‘PrimeTime’ Sanders accomplished a lot of the goals all professional athletes strive for. But at one point in his life, the two-sport star was in a very dark place and tried to end it all. A new ESPN 30 For 30 documentary will touch on Sanders’ almost succumbing to the pressures of fame.

Sanders an NFL Hall-of-Famer and two time Superbowl champion on the outside was a charismatic figure on an off the field. He was living the life and the “Must Be The Money” rapper had it all but reveals in his autobiography Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life, it all of those things brought him to the brink of taking his own life.

The book was first released in the late ’90s but a new ESPN 30 For 30 documentary about Sanders airing January 31st,2019  will revisit the moment as reported by The Undefeated. The trouble began for the high-stepping cornerback during his first marriage to then-wife Carolyn Chambers back in 1997 who is the mother of his two children Deion Jr and Deiondra. Their union was hit a snag and propelling him to spiral downward with him attempting suicide.

“I was going through the trials and tribulations of life. I was pretty much running on fumes. I was empty, no peace, no joy. Losing hope with the progression of everything.”

Sanders tried to kill himself by driving his car off a cliff 30- to 40-feet down. He survived and after the life-changing experience gave his life to God.

“I finally just got on my knees and gave it all to the Lord. Slowly, but surely, I had to deal with my faith, deal with my strength. I had to get a lot of Word in so that I could fight off the enemy. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my faith. People argue about what faith is, and who Jesus is, but it works for me. I’m not going to sit here and argue about who is what, and what is what, I’m just going to say it works for me.”

We are looking forward to seeing the doc which will give us a closer look on Deion Sanders’ life while he a star in the NFL, and his attempt back in 1992 at playing in a pro-football game and MLB National League Championship game in the same day.

