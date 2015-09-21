CLOSE
Rae Sremmurd “Come Get Her” (NEW VIDEO)

This is exactly what Monday needed – a new Rae Sremmurd video.

The Mississippi duo take it back down south with their country-themed “Come Get Her” music video. Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy crash a country hoedown, where they were mistakenly booked as country star “Ray Shumar.”

Once they arrive the crowd is quite confused, but in true “get lit” fashion, Swae and Slim turn the hoedown into a honky-tonk tavern.

“Come Get Her” is off Rae Sremmurd’s debut album SremmLife, which dropped earlier this year.

Watch the boys get buck wild in the new video up top.

Rae Sremmurd “Come Get Her” (NEW VIDEO)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

new video , rae sremmurd

