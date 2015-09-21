There’s not much about the Kardashian/Jenner klan that can surprise people these days, but we’ve learned never to underestimate the famous family.

Kendall Jenner, the most natural of all the sisters, is not as innocent as we think. The 19-year-old supermodel recently admitted that she got her nipple pierced and is experiencing her rebellious side. She told Page Six:

“It is true. I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like ‘Let’s just do it.’”

She added:

“[I was] so terrified, I’m laying on the bed like ‘Why am I doing this. Honestly, it hurt, but wasn’t as bad as everyone made it seem and maybe because everyone hyped it up and I thought it would be really, really bad. Then it wasn’t as bad as I expected.”

Kendall also said she was aware of her dad’s gender transition ever since she was a little kid:

“I’ve known since I was a kid. He never confirmed it to me, but I’ve known for a very long time. It’s the same person. My dad says it herself sometimes, it’s kind of like mourning the loss of someone, because it is. My dad is my dad, but he’s not there physically anymore. But she lets me call her dad—that’s the last little piece of dad I’ve got.”

Check out what Kendall had to say about avoiding social media and more about posing for the new Estee Lauder fragrance in her WWD interview as well.

SOURCE: WWD | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

View gallery

Kendall Jenner Admits To Nipple Piercing, Reveals She Knew About Caitlyn’s Transition Since She Was A Kid was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: