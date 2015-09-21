CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment NewsNews & Gossip

Kendall Jenner Admits To Nipple Piercing, Reveals She Knew About Caitlyn’s Transition Since She Was A Kid

Kendall Jenner

There’s not much about the Kardashian/Jenner klan that can surprise people these days, but we’ve learned never to underestimate the famous family.

Kendall Jenner, the most natural of all the sisters, is not as innocent as we think. The 19-year-old supermodel recently admitted that she got her nipple pierced and is experiencing her rebellious side. She told Page Six:

“It is true. I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like ‘Let’s just do it.’”

Instagram Photo

She added:

“[I was] so terrified, I’m laying on the bed like ‘Why am I doing this. Honestly, it hurt, but wasn’t as bad as everyone made it seem and maybe because everyone hyped it up and I thought it would be really, really bad. Then it wasn’t as bad as I expected.”

Kendall also said she was aware of her dad’s gender transition ever since she was a little kid:

“I’ve known since I was a kid. He never confirmed it to me, but I’ve known for a very long time. It’s the same person. My dad says it herself sometimes, it’s kind of like mourning the loss of someone, because it is. My dad is my dad, but he’s not there physically anymore. But she lets me call her dad—that’s the last little piece of dad I’ve got.”

Check out what Kendall had to say about avoiding social media and more about posing for the new Estee Lauder fragrance in her WWD interview as well.

SOURCE: WWD | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram 

View gallery

Kendall Jenner Admits To Nipple Piercing, Reveals She Knew About Caitlyn’s Transition Since She Was A Kid  was originally published on globalgrind.com

caitlyn jenner , kardashians , Kendall Jenner , Kris Jenner , nipples , piercing , transgender

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For…
 15 hours ago
10.15.19
Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Posts $200K Bond
 15 hours ago
10.15.19
‘Venom 2’ Adds Another Familiar Spider-Man Villain
 15 hours ago
10.15.19
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 17 hours ago
10.15.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By…
 17 hours ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 20 hours ago
10.15.19
The GOAT: Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated…
 20 hours ago
10.15.19
15 items
Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Pharrell Announces 2nd Annual Something In The Water…
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus
 1 day ago
10.14.19
Cop Who Murdered Atatiana Jefferson Has Resigned
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” Is The…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Queen Latifah To Be Honored With Prestigious Harvard…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
The Best Deals From Target’s 14 Days Of…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Lush Cosmetics Releases New Hair Products After 2-Year…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Hip Hop All Stars 2018
DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab, Cancels Upcoming Concerts
 3 days ago
10.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close