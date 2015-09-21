PARTYNEXTDOOR “Blasé (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

It’s Sound, Sound, Sound, till the day they die.
Drake’s OVO Sound label is one of the hottest in the game right now. On the heels of Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive mixtape, Toronto artist PARTYNEXTDOOR remixes Ty Dolla $ign’s “Blasé,” which originally featured Rae Sremmurd and Future.
PARTY premiered the 75-second revamp during the OVO Sound Radio 1 show last night. The remix simply features a new verse from PND and a dope reggae/dancehall sample.
Take a listen to PARTY’s remix down under.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
