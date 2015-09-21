CLOSE
PARTYNEXTDOOR “Blasé (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

PartyNextDoor performs at Irving Plaza on March 1, 2015 in New York City

It’s Sound, Sound, Sound, till the day they die.

Drake’s OVO Sound label is one of the hottest in the game right now. On the heels of Drake and Future’s What A Time To Be Alive mixtape, Toronto artist PARTYNEXTDOOR remixes Ty Dolla $ign’s “Blasé,” which originally featured Rae Sremmurd and Future.

PARTY premiered the 75-second revamp during the OVO Sound Radio 1 show last night. The remix simply features a new verse from PND and a dope reggae/dancehall sample.

Take a listen to PARTY’s remix down under.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

View gallery

PARTYNEXTDOOR “Blasé (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

