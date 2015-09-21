Pastor Jay Jenkins really trying to take us to church.

Following the release of “God” and “Pastor Young’s Letter,” Atlanta veteran Jeezy releases “Church In The Streets.”

Enlisting the talents of Atlanta-based super producer Zaytoven on the keys, “Church In The Streets” is the first installment of Jeezy’s new #SundayService series. Every Sunday, Jeezy will release a new “sermon” until his album’s release date.

“Call me Pastor Young, I came to spread the word, Spread the word like my partners spread them birds/ you gettin it how you live, just say hallelujah, you out here and you poppin’ best to have your shooter,” raps Jeezy.

Jeezy’s currently untitled sixth studio album is due out November 13. Get out your church fans and press play below.

Jeezy “Church In The Streets” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

