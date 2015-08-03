Young Thug has been having one rough summer. Besides the fact that he’s been linked to possibly taking out Lil’ Wayne and being arrested for terrorist threats, it’s now being reported that Thugger’s highly-anticipated album, Hy!£UN35, will be pushed back.

During an interview with Fuse at Lollapalloza, Thugger unveiled his new release date after scratching off his original Aug. 28 slot. “It’s launching on I think September 24,but I don’t know. I might take it back because I got a couple new songs that I may wanna play for the label. All the songs are perfection,” he revealed to Fuse.

Hy!£UN35 is the follow-up release to his botched project Barter 6, which under-performed in the eyes of many. After taking numerous stabs at Wayne in hopes of promoting his project, Barter 6, Thugger’s release didn’t shift the culture the way many had expected.

With a slew of infectious singles including “Danny Glover,” “Stoner,” and “Lifestyle,” nobody can undermine Thugger’s ability to pen a hook. Let’s just hope that 300 Entertainment and Thug can live up to the hype and deliver a poignant album for everyone to enjoy. For more, you can check out his interview with Fuse as he also spoke about B.o.B’s involvement in making the “Halftime” video here.

Young Thug’s ‘Hy!£UN35′ Gets Pushed Back was originally published on theurbandaily.com

