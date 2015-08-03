CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Young Thug’s ‘Hy!£UN35′ Gets Pushed Back

2014 BET Hip Hop Awards - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug has been having one rough summer. Besides the fact that he’s been linked to possibly taking out Lil’ Wayne and being arrested for terrorist threats, it’s now being reported that Thugger’s highly-anticipated album, Hy!£UN35, will be pushed back.

During an interview with Fuse at Lollapalloza, Thugger unveiled his new release date after scratching off his original Aug. 28 slot. “It’s launching on I think September 24,but I don’t know. I might take it back because I got a couple new songs that I may wanna play for the label. All the songs are perfection,” he revealed to Fuse.

Hy!£UN35 is the follow-up release to his botched project Barter 6, which under-performed in the eyes of many. After taking numerous stabs at Wayne in hopes of promoting his project, Barter 6, Thugger’s release didn’t shift the culture the way many had expected.

With a slew of infectious singles including “Danny Glover,” “Stoner,” and “Lifestyle,” nobody can undermine Thugger’s ability to pen a hook. Let’s just hope that 300 Entertainment and Thug can live up to the hype and deliver a poignant album for everyone to enjoy. For more, you can check out his interview with Fuse as he also spoke about B.o.B’s involvement in making the “Halftime” video here. 

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Despite Legal Drama, Young Thug Releases New Single “Pacifier”

Police Look for Young Thug, Arrest Rico Richie Instead

Future Is Not Happy About Russell Wilson’s Involvement in His Son’s Life

Birdman Is Suing Jay Z & TIDAL For $50 Million

Young Thug’s ‘Hy!£UN35′ Gets Pushed Back  was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Young Thug

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Summer Walker’s ‘Over It’ Beats First Week Streaming…
 2 hours ago
10.16.19
Dave East Clears Up Threesome Gone Wrong Rumors…
 2 hours ago
10.16.19
Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Someone Great' - Arrivals
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
Kanye West Wasn’t The Biggest Fan of Kim…
 3 hours ago
10.16.19
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
Future Accuses Alleged Baby Mama Of Fraud, Wants…
 5 hours ago
10.16.19
The Notorious B.I.G & Whitney Houston Nominated For…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Ex-Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson Posts $200K Bond
 1 day ago
10.15.19
‘Venom 2’ Adds Another Familiar Spider-Man Villain
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Rihanna Praises Writer For Winging ‘Vogue’ Interview, Said…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
The GOAT: Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated…
 1 day ago
10.15.19
15 items
Zoe Kravitz Will Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Pharrell Announces 2nd Annual Something In The Water…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Here’s Everything Streaming On Disney Plus
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close