Vivica A. Fox Will Return for ‘Independence Day 2′

Jeff Goldblum won’t be the only familiar face in the upcoming Independence Day sequel. Director Roland Emmerich confirmed that the lovely Vivica A. Fox will also be back.

Fox’s character, a stripper named Jasmine Dubrow, married Will Smith’s character by the end of the first movie. So her casting brings up another question: What happens to Smith’s character? Does he die or does retire from alien killing after a heartbreaking divorce. In any case, hopefully the explanation for his absence is far better than what happened to Keanu Reeves’s character in Speed 2.

Independence Day 2, which also features Jessie Usher (Survivor’s Remorse), is scheduled to hit theaters on June 24, 2016.

‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Star Is Set To Fill Will Smith’s Shoes In ‘Independence Day 2′

5 Reasons “Independence Day 2″ Will Suck Without Will Smith

 

Vivica A. Fox Will Return for ‘Independence Day 2′  was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Independence Day 2 , Vivica A. Fox

