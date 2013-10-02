VH1′s Bambi Speaks About New Relationship With Lil Scrappy [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Wow! We were never sure if this was a real thing when we initially heard it but we stand corrected! Bambi spoke on her relationship with Lil Scrappy and whether or not she was going to become a permanent fixture on Love And Hip Hop ATL. With K Michelle making her departure for the New York cast of the franchise, that definitely leaves a hole to fill. If you remember Bambi’s encounters with Mary Jane the Kirk Frost jump off chick, then you know she is anything but boring to watch!

Check out what she had to say in the video below!

We simply can not wait to see what Mama Dee has to say about all of this! Guess we’ll have to stay tuned for Season 3!

