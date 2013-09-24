Miley Cyrus Runs With The Bulls In Mike Will Made it’s, “23″ Video

Mike Will Made It’s “23,” is the latest addition in the pantheon of musical odes to sneakers. The track from his “Est in 1989 Pt3.” album features an unholy trinity of Trippy; Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J, paying homage to Michael Jordan’s classic kicks. The video finds the group in high school ( but not sure why Miley is sporting a fake WTF sorority jacket) cooking up something in chemistry class for the pep rally.

Mike WiLL produced eight tracks on Cyrus’ upcoming album “BANGERZ,” out Oct. 8. so expect a whole lot more where this came from. The two are also rumored to be dating, but neither has confirmed that.

