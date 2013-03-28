CLOSE
Who Are 2013′s Wealthiest Rappers? [VIDEO]

It’s that time again when Forbes let’s the world know who are the richest rappers, and this comes as no surprise. Topping the list is Diddy, with an estimated network $580 million.

Diddy makes most of his money mainly through his vodka Ciroc and other non-music business. Jay-Z is number two, putting $475 million in his bank account. He is still riding high from his $150 million Live Nation deal and selling Rocawear for $207 million.

Rounding out the third, fourth, and fifth slots are Dr. Dre, Birdman, and 5o Cent. We all know Dr. Dre is raking in the Beats By Dre dough, especially now that you can find it anywhere from your smartphone to your car nowadays.

With the way this list is, I doubt there is real room for much change in the future. This list has been the same for years.

Who Are 2013′s Wealthiest Rappers? [VIDEO]  was originally published on theurbandaily.com

50 Cent , birdman , dr. dre , Forbes List of Richest Rappers , Jay-Z , P Diddy , rap , Richest Rappers , Sean Combs

