Chris Brown Gets Ticked Off When Asked About RihRih On GMA

Via our sister station Wiznation:

Chris Brown is obviously no longer the sweet and innocent R&B heartthrob we all once thought he was. Ever since his domestic violence dispute with fellow superstar Rihanna which quickly gained him both negative publicity and a restraining order, you’d think he’d grown up and had enough of the drama that also makes headlines.

Think twice because Chris Brown, currently on the promo campaign trail for his next studio album “F.A.M.E.,” is back in the news for his violent temper and this time it could be even more serious.

We hear the singer appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America and was interviewed and asked a series of questions regarding the legal outcome of the infamous situation with Rihanna. Apparently, he wasn’t too thrilled about the conversation and literally exploded right there on the set – smashing windows with chairs, alarming GMA staff and crew and basically turning into the monster that seemingly is just beneath the surface of that new blond hair, the tattoos and the voice.

He event tweeted about the incident after ripping his clothes off and attempting to storm out of the building ultimately blowing off a previously scheduled set of performances for ABC.

For additional details from inside the ABC staff and crew who witnessed the entire incident, check out the link below.

Chris Brown’s Violent Outburst on GMA

What in the world do you think is going on inside Chris Brown’s head? What will be the outcome of this disaster? Is the price of fame catching up with him?

Share your thoughts with us below on the message board.

