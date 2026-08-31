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7 Things We Learned From Shannon Sharpe’s Interview With Rod Wave

Rod Wave is one of the biggest names in music, but his conversation with Shannon Sharpe showed there is much more to the artist than what fans hear

Published on August 31, 2026
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A man with a beard wearing a "Just Do It" t-shirt and jewelry, performing on stage under red and purple stage lights.
Source: Live Nation / Live

Rod Wave opened up about music, money, family, business and his future during a revealing conversation with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

Rod Wave is one of the biggest names in music, but his conversation with Shannon Sharpe showed there is much more to the artist than what fans hear in his songs.

Here are 7 things we learned from the interview:

1. Rod Wave Is Thinking Beyond Music

Rod is focused on building a future that goes beyond making hit records. He talked about business, ownership and creating something that will last.

2. Ownership Matters

One of the biggest lessons was the importance of owning what you create. Rod understands that making money from music is one thing, but building wealth through ownership is another.

3. Jay-Z Has Been an Inspiration

Rod talked about studying successful artists and businessmen, including Jay-Z, and learning how they turned entertainment success into long-term businesses.

4. Awards Aren’t His Main Motivation

Rod has achieved major success, but trophies and awards aren’t what drive him. His relationship with his fans and the emotions they connect with through his music mean more.

5. Fatherhood Changed Him

Rod opened up about being a father and how becoming a parent has affected the way he looks at life, responsibility and his future.

6. He Has Learned From His Financial Mistakes

Rod also reflected on money and the lessons that come with making millions. He has become more focused on investing, ownership and making his money work for him.

7. He’s Thinking About His Legacy

Perhaps the biggest takeaway was that Rod Wave is thinking about what he will leave behind. He isn’t just focused on being successful today—he wants to build something that can benefit his family and future generations.

THE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Shannon Sharpe interview gave fans a chance to see a different side of Rod Wave. Behind the music and emotional lyrics is an artist who is becoming more focused on family, business, ownership and legacy

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