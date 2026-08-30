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Joe Budden Engaged To Shadée Monique In Tearful Celebration

Pod Wife In Real Life: Joe Budden Is Engaged To Shadée Monique, Posts Tearful Celebration

Joe Budden proposed to his longtime girlfriend Shadée Monique after seven years of dating.

Published on August 30, 2026
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Joe Budden is leaving the bachelor life behind as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Shadée Monique after seven years of dating.

The rapper turned podcast mogul posted a series of photos of himself bending the knee to his Pod Wives cohost during how on birthday celebration with the caption, “They said yes.” Videos from the celebratory night also show Budden visibly emotional after asking, even more so than Shadée. The timeline of the pair’s relationship dates back to 2019, though they didn’t go public with their relationship until their 3-year anniversary. Last year, Shadée shared a loving tribute to Joe with a lengthy caption about their love.

“With you it’s effortless… we know each other inside and out from our secrets to our dreams and goals,” she wrote. “You are my safe place, my biggest supporter, and my best friend all in one.  You are the truth. The realest and most realistic love l’ve ever known. You see me for exactly who I am and love me even deeper for it. We know each other truly not the representative. You love me in a way that makes forever feel too short. You’re my forever—and let’s be real… I’m the luckiest girl alive to call you mine.”

The New York born rapper and the Houston entrepreneur have shared more than love as they collaborate on multiple shows that are part of the Joe Budden Network, which has become a successful endeavor for Joe, whom Forbes named as one of the top earning podcasters in any category. According to the outlet, he brought in over $20 million within the last 12 months.

The pair are also expecting a baby girl together which will mark a first for the podcast host who previously welcomed son Lexington with his Love and Hip Hop co-star Cyn Santana in 2018. He is also father to 25-year-old Trey.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Pod Wife In Real Life: Joe Budden Is Engaged To Shadée Monique, Posts Tearful Celebration was originally published on bossip.com

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