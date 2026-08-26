When Pot & Kettle Collide: Joey Bada$$ Is Getting Dragged Back To 2022 For Resurfaced Tweet Criticizing ‘Sorry’ Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal

Joey Bada$$ split from Serayah after she accused him of infidelity throughout their relationship.

Old tweets of Joey criticizing Tristan Thompson for cheating have resurfaced, sparking backlash.

Joey's views on relationships, expressed in tweets, seem to contradict his own actions with Serayah.

There’s nothing like an old tweet to add to the already abysmal dragging a celebrity is going through.

Source: Paras Griffin / Rob Kim

“We knowww that ain’t who we think it is!” is what social media is saying to Joey Bada$$ after his split from Serayah. The pair were engaged and welcomed a child together last year, but according to the actress, the Brooklyn native was unfaithful to her throughout their relationship, which led to her calling it quits.

Source: Courtesy / Joey Bada$$

Serayah took to Instagram on Monday, August 24, to announce the end of their relationship, which is where she accused the rapper of infidelity.

“There comes a point in a woman’s life when choosing herself is no longer an option, it becomes necessary,” Serayah began in her statement. “After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey. I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building, and wanted nothing more than to protect our family.”

The Empire alum also posted and deleted some receipts about the alleged infidelity, including a recorded phone call between Joey and another woman. According to reports from TMZ, that phone call–which seems to feature the rapper laughing at Serayah with another woman–was what ultimately led to her calling off the engagement.

Celebrities getting caught up in cheating scandals is nothing new, unfortunately, but now, there’s a resurfaced tweet adding more fuel to the fire. A post from Joey Bada$$ in 2022 features the rapper criticizing Tristan Thompson for cheating on Khloé Kardashian instead of telling her he “needs more than one woman.”

“Tristian Thompson gotta stop being a sorry a** n****. Tell Khloe you’re a fucking gyalist and you need more than one woman. Straight up,” he wrote at the time. “Whats so hard about being honest with our women fellas? Fuck this western bulls**t. Relationships should be expansive and beneficial for all.” He followed up with a tweet that read; “Most of us have been in polyamorous relationships our whole lives. The only difference is we weren’t honest about it. But if you’ve been sexually involved with someone non-exclusively, guess what, you’re polyamorous.

And now, four years later, Joey has found himself in exactly the same position as Tristan.

What *IS* so hard about being honest with our women fellas????

He went on to write, “Unconditional love means you love with no CONDITIONS. Most of our minds are way too conditioned to even love freely.”

These old tweets popping back up have only made the public scrutiny worse for Joey, with fans wondering why he got engaged and had a child with a woman, seemingly adapting to “western bulls**t,” if he knew the whole time it wasn’t right for him.

The rapper has yet to speak on these tweets, or the breakup, publicly.

When Pot & Kettle Collide: Joey Bada$$ Is Getting Dragged Back To 2022 For Resurfaced Tweet Criticizing ‘Sorry’ Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal was originally published on bossip.com