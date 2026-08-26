Dolly Parton Gave Me a Piece of Her World at Dollywood

Dollywood embodies Dolly Parton's Appalachian heritage through its architecture, food, and storytelling.

The park's roller coasters offer thrilling and distinctive rides unlike typical amusement parks.

Dolly's spirit of kindness and authenticity is reflected in the welcoming staff and community at Dollywood.

Source: Getty / Getty

The world lost a legend this week. Dolly Parton died Tuesday, August 25, at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer, and like millions of people around the world, I’m thinking about the music, the personality, the philanthropy and everything else that made Dolly one of those rare celebrities who seemed to belong to everybody. But when I think about Dolly, I also think about one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had as an amusement park and roller coaster lover: finally making it to Dollywood. Growing up, Dollywood was always on my amusement park bucket list. People who aren’t into roller coasters might assume it’s just a little country-themed park with some Dolly Parton memorabilia scattered around. Absolutely not. Dollywood has some of the best and most unique roller coasters in the country, and I had been wanting to experience that place forever. So when I finally made it there a couple of years ago, just days before Christmas, I was ecstatic.

Dollywood sits in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, not far from where Dolly grew up in Sevier County. And the setting is part of what makes the park so special. Dollywood doesn’t feel like somebody simply slapped Dolly Parton’s name on an amusement park. It feels like you’re walking through her world. The buildings, the mountains, the food, the music and the storytelling all reflect the Appalachian culture that shaped her. The park is absolutely beautiful, especially during Christmas, but then you get to the roller coasters and realize Dollywood isn’t playing around there either. The rides have personalities of their own, and so many of them offer experiences you simply don’t find at your average amusement park. As somebody who will travel specifically for a great coaster, Dollywood delivered everything I hoped it would.

But what stuck with me just as much as the rides was how I was treated. The people working there were unbelievably kind and welcoming. I had so many conversations with people throughout the park, including somebody basically looking at me and letting me know they could tell I was straight out of the city! There was something genuine about those interactions. Dolly spent her life showing people that you could be unapologetically yourself while still leading with kindness, and somehow that spirit came through in the people working at her park. I went there for roller coasters, but I left feeling like I had gotten a small piece of the culture and community Dolly spent her entire career celebrating. And the absolute highlight? I got to see Dolly Parton herself during the Christmas parade. Forget Santa Claus. Dolly was the magic that night. Seeing her riding through her own park, surrounded by people who genuinely adored her, is a memory that means even more to me now.

And somehow, Dolly isn’t completely finished giving us surprises. Back in 2015, she recorded an unreleased song called “My Place in History” and locked it inside a chestnut Dream Box at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort. Dolly intentionally wanted the song kept secret until January 19, 2046, what would have been her 100th birthday. She even included equipment to help ensure people could play the recording decades later. That’s such a Dolly Parton thing to do: leave the world with one last gift and make us wait 20 years for it. Her passing hurts, but what a legacy she leaves behind. The songs will remain. Her Imagination Library will continue putting books into children’s hands. And Dollywood will continue welcoming families into the mountains that shaped the little girl who somehow grew up to belong to the entire world. I’ll definitely be going back, and the next time I walk through those gates, ride those coasters and look out at those Smoky Mountains, I know it’ll feel a little different. I’m grateful I got to experience Dolly’s world while she was still here—and even more grateful that I got to see her in it. Bennett Knows.