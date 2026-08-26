Lauren London Joins Snoop Dogg Biopic as His Mother Beverly Tate

Source: Getty / Getty

Lauren London is stepping into a deeply personal role in one of Hollywood’s most anticipated hip-hop biopics.

The actress has been cast as Beverly Tate, the late mother of Snoop Dogg, in Universal Pictures’ upcoming film Snoop. The announcement, first reported by Deadline, confirms London will portray the woman who played a foundational role in the rapper’s life and identity.

Tate, also known as Beverly Broadus-Green, was a church choir director and ordained evangelist. She is widely credited with giving her son, born Calvin Broadus, the childhood nickname “Snoopy” after noticing how much he loved the Peanuts cartoon and how he reminded her of the iconic dog. That nickname later evolved into the stage name known worldwide. Tate passed away in October 2021 at age 70. Snoop has continued to honor her, including dedicating his 2025 gospel album Altar Call to her memory.

For London, the casting marks a full-circle moment. Early in her career, she appeared in several of Snoop’s music videos, including the 2002 clip for “From tha Chuuuch to da Palace” and the 2004 visual for “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” The two later reconnected in the wake of the 2019 murder of London’s longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle, when Snoop supported tributes to the late rapper.

Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks) stars as Snoop Dogg, with Myles Bullock cast as Dr. Dre. Camron Jones has also joined the film as Tupac Shakur. Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Dolemite Is My Name, Song Sung Blue) is directing from his rewrite of Joe Robert Cole’s original script. Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker are producing, alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum.

Snoop is scheduled for theatrical release on August 6, 2027. It marks the first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment and will feature music from Snoop’s extensive catalog.