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New Wendy Williams Documentary Coming to Peacock

Peacock has announced a new three-part documentary about Wendy Williams and her hit daytime talk show

Published on August 26, 2026
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Wendy Williams
Source: A+E Networks / lifetime

Wendy Williams is getting another chapter of her story told on television.

Peacock has announced a new three-part documentary about Wendy Williams and her hit daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The project is expected to premiere in 2027 and will explore Wendy’s incredible rise from urban radio personality to one of television’s most recognizable talk-show hosts.

The documentary will feature interviews with more than 20 former staff members who worked behind the scenes on the show. It will revisit some of the biggest moments from the show, Wendy’s impact on pop culture and what happened behind the scenes during its 14-season run.

Wendy’s story has already been the subject of several projects, including Wendy Williams: The Movie and the documentary Where Is Wendy Williams? But this new series promises to give fans a different look at the woman behind one of daytime television’s biggest shows.

The documentary is expected to premiere on Peacock in 2027.

Would you watch a three-part Wendy Williams documentary

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