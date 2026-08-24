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Serayah Announces Split From Joey Bada$$, Shatters Internet

Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery

Must-see reactions to Serayah calling off her engagement to Joey Bada$$ over alleged infidelity

Published on August 24, 2026
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Social media is ABLAZE over Serayah announcing the end of her engagement to fiancé Joey Bada$$ over alleged dirty doggery in a shocking moment that comes just a year after they welcomed a child together.

In a completely unexpected development, the unproblematic actress/singer revealed that she was ending her engagement and relationship with Joey Bada$$ in a statement on Instagram.

She also revealed that the rapper had been unfaithful to her multiple times throughout their 3-year relationship.

“There comes a point in a woman’s life when choosing herself is no longer an option, it becomes necessary,” she wrote in her statement. “After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey. I loved deeply, believed wholeheartedly in the life we were building, and wanted nothing more than to protect our family.”

And that was only the prelude to the 31-year-old star posting-and-deleting receipts about the alleged infidelity, talking to the camera in a video while explaining why she’s so upset.

“This person has been a literal piece of s**t to me in private,” she said in the clip. “This person proposes to me, cheats on me, I find out, then proceeds to be out with people—you guys will know who the f**k this is, it’s over with.”

She even posted snippets of recorded phone calls with Joey talking to an unidentified woman about their relationship.

Naturally, social media erupted with reactions to the split, which comes as the latest of several celebrity breakups over the past year.

What was your reaction to Serayah’s announcement? Would you want to see her spin the block with Jacob Latimore? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Serayah and Joey’s split on the flip.

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Here’s What Happened When Serayah Ended Her Engagement To Joey Bada$$ Over Alleged Dirty Doggery was originally published on bossip.com

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