Bag Securing Baddie! ‘Love Island USA’ Star Trinity Tatum Lands Major Verizon Deal After Winning Season 8

Trinity Tatum's Love Island win led to a glamorous Verizon brand campaign as the 'Queen of Cash'.

Verizon tapped acclaimed director Warren Fu to create an entertainment-first commercial with cinematic visuals.

Verizon saw Tatum as the perfect fit to launch their Verizon Dollars loyalty program due to her charisma and fan following.

Trinity Tatum went from finding her king in the Love Island USA Villa to securing the bag in the real world.

Source: Verizon / Verizon

The Season 8 winner has landed a major brand partnership with Verizon, teaming up with the telecommunications giant for its new Verizon Dollars loyalty program. The deal marks a major career moment for Tatum, who is turning her reality TV breakout into a lucrative corporate partnership.

And if there’s one thing reality TV has taught us, it’s that the real prize can come long after the cameras stop rolling.

For the Verizon campaign, Tatum is trading the Villa for a palace in “Queen of Cash,” a social-first spot that puts her in full royal mode as she takes viewers through an extravagant world of luxury and, of course, money.

Source: Verizon / Verizon

The campaign flips the script on traditional royal tropes, positioning Tatum as a modern-day queen who gets just as much satisfaction from earning rewards as she does from spending them.

The lavish “rich montage” is fitting for Tatum, whose Love Island win has quickly translated into opportunities beyond reality television. Rather than simply being the latest reality star to rack up Instagram followers, she’s showing how screen time can become a launching pad for bigger business moves.

“Working with Verizon and the amazing Warren Fu to bring this ‘Queen of Cash’ moment to life was such a dream,” Tatum said. “I’ve been with Verizon forever and loved this world they created for me with Verizon Dollars. From finding my king in the Villa to being a Verizon customer, I’m always going to choose the royal treatment.” Source: Verizon / Verizon

Verizon tapped acclaimed director Warren Fu to bring the campaign to life. Known for his cinematic visuals and work with artists including Dua Lipa, Daft Punk, Doja Cat and SZA, Fu gives the campaign the kind of glossy, entertainment-first treatment that feels more like a music video than a traditional commercial.

That approach also plays into Tatum’s reality TV star power, creating a campaign designed to live naturally on social media while giving fans a new way to see the Love Island breakout.

The result? Less “commercial break” and more “main character moment.”

Leslie Berland, CMO and EVP of Verizon, said Tatum was the perfect fit for the company’s first major collaboration around Verizon Dollars.

“Partnering with Trinity on her first big brand collab and our launch of Verizon Dollars was absolutely perfect,” Berland said. “She’s glamorous, playful, and charismatic. She has the kind of relationship with her fans that brands can’t manufacture.”

Berland added that working with Tatum and Fu allowed Verizon to create something that brought the brand’s world to life in a fresh way.

“We love our queen! We know this is just the beginning for Trinity!” she said.

The campaign is part of Verizon Shine, the company’s customer loyalty platform, which offers weekly experiences, daily drops and rewards to customers.

For Tatum, however, the biggest reward may be what comes next. She walked away from Love Island with the title of Season 8 winner. Now, she’s walking into a new chapter where the crown comes with brand deals, corporate partnerships and plenty of opportunities to secure the bag.

Bag Securing Baddie! ‘Love Island USA’ Star Trinity Tatum Lands Major Verizon Deal After Winning Season 8 was originally published on bossip.com