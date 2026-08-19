Cardi B Teaches Her Kids To Defend Themselves

Teach kids to defend themselves, not to fight aggressively.

Instill confidence and skills to recognize threats and walk away safely.

Self-defense training can provide discipline, control, and reduced need for violence.

Source: Breanna Loose / Breanna Loose

Cardi B recently sparked a conversation about parenting after a clip circulated showing her talking about teaching her children to defend themselves. And as you can imagine, the internet immediately divided itself into teams. Some people heard “teach your kids to fight” and thought, absolutely not. Others understood the bigger message: teach your kids not to be helpless. And personally, I understand that second perspective.

Now, I want to make something clear because there is a difference between teaching a child that violence is the answer and teaching a child that they have the right to protect themselves. I don’t think kids should be walking around looking for fights. I don’t think the message should be “somebody looks at you wrong, swing.” But I absolutely believe children should grow up knowing what to do when someone violates their boundaries, bullies them or physically attacks them.

That was part of my upbringing. Growing up, I was bullied for being gay, even though I was too young to fully understand what that meant at the time. But my mom understood something I didn’t: there would be people in the world who might try to take advantage of the fact that I was different, smaller or vulnerable. She made sure I knew how to defend myself. And I did.

That doesn’t mean every conflict needs to become a fight. In fact, I think the strongest version of this lesson is actually the opposite. Teach kids how to walk away. Teach them how to tell an adult. Teach them how to recognize dangerous situations. Teach them boundaries. Teach them confidence. Teach them basic self-defense. And if they are physically attacked and there is no safe way to escape, they should know that protecting themselves is not the same thing as being the aggressor.

There are also practical benefits to teaching kids age-appropriate self-defense. Martial arts, boxing and other structured activities can teach discipline, coordination, confidence and emotional control. A child who knows they can protect themselves may actually feel less pressure to prove themselves through violence because they aren’t operating from fear.

That’s the part I think gets lost when conversations like this happen online. You don’t teach your child to fight because you want them fighting everybody. You teach them to defend themselves because you want them to know they have options. And as somebody who had to learn that lesson growing up, I understand exactly why a parent would want their child to have that confidence. So yes, Cardi’s comments may have been controversial, but I don’t think the conversation should end with “fighting is good” or “fighting is bad.” So better conversation is: How do we teach our kids to protect themselves without teaching them to become violent? That is a lesson worth having.