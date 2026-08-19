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Texans Honor 25-Year Legacy

The celebration is about more than just a number. The Texans are honoring the players, coaches, leaders and, most importantly, the fans

Published on August 19, 2026
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The Houston Texans are celebrating a huge milestone in 2026 — 25 seasons of Texans football in Houston.

The celebration is about more than just a number. The Texans are honoring the players, coaches, leaders and, most importantly, the fans who have helped make the franchise part of Houston’s identity since the team was awarded to the city in 1999.

The Texans officially became an NFL franchise in 1999 and played their first regular-season game in 2002. Now, 25 seasons later, the organization is looking back at some of the biggest moments in franchise history while getting fans ready for what’s next.

A Special 25th Season Game

One of the biggest celebrations will happen Sunday, October 4, when the Texans host the Dallas Cowboys.

The game is especially meaningful because Dallas was the Texans’ first regular-season opponent at Reliant Stadium back in 2002. The Texans plan to bring back franchise legends and honor the players, leaders and fans who helped shape the first 25 seasons.

Celebrating Texans History

The team is also taking fans on a trip through its history, highlighting memorable eras and moments.

That includes the franchise’s early days, the rise of stars like J.J. Watt and Andre Johnson, the legendary Bulls on Parade defense, the team’s first playoff appearance and win, and the beginning of the current era under head coach DeMeco Ryans, with stars including C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

The Texans are also showcasing 25 seasons in photos, featuring iconic moments involving players, fans, coaches, cheerleaders, TORO, community programs and youth football.

25 Seasons of Impact

The anniversary celebration isn’t stopping on the football field.

Through the Texans Foundation, the organization is celebrating “25 Seasons of Impact,” highlighting its work in youth football, education, basic needs and health throughout the Houston community.

And for fans who want to show their Texans pride, the team has released a 25th Season collection, including special anniversary merchandi

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