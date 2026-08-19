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Trying to Quit Energy Drinka? Try Coffee

Trying to break the energy-drink habit? Coffee could be a simpler alternative for getting your morning caffeine without some of the extra ingredients

Published on August 19, 2026
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Close-Up Of Coffees With Roasted Coffee Beans Served On Table
Source: Francesco Perre / EyeEm / Getty

Trying to break the energy-drink habit? Coffee could be a simpler alternative for getting your morning caffeine without some of the extra ingredients found in many energy drinks.

Caffeine can help increase alertness, focus and energy, making coffee a popular way to start the day. For most healthy adults, up to about 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is generally considered a safe upper limit.

Why Make the Switch?

Simpler ingredients: Black coffee can provide caffeine without the added sweeteners found in many energy drinks.

Boosts alertness: Caffeine can help you feel more awake and focused.

Potential health benefits: Moderate coffee consumption has been associated with better heart health and may be linked to a lower risk of some health conditions.

Could save money: Brewing coffee at home can be much cheaper than buying energy drinks every day.

The Smart Way to Switch

If you drink energy drinks every day, you don’t necessarily have to quit caffeine cold turkey. Try replacing one energy drink with a cup of coffee and gradually cut back.

And remember, coffee isn’t automatically healthy if it’s loaded with sugar, syrups and high-calorie creamers. Keeping it simple is usually the better choice.

Bottom line: If you’re trying to get away from energy drinks, moderate coffee can be a practical way to keep the caffeine while cutting back on added ingredients. Just remember—more caffeine isn’t always bette

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