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Seattle Seahawks Coach Defends Decision to Sign Terrion Arnold

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said the team conducted its due diligence before signing Terrion Arnold, who faces four counts each of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Published on August 17, 2026
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The Seattle Seahawks are standing by their decision to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold, who faces eight felony counts related to an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in Florida.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions - NFL 2025
Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

Arnold, 23, was released by the Detroit Lions in June after turning himself in to authorities. He faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. A Florida judge previously set his bail at $1 million and ordered him to remain at home except for work and court appearances and legal proceedings.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said the organization understood the seriousness of the situation but believed Arnold was worth pursuing after conducting its evaluation.

“We felt like we’ve done our due diligence,” Macdonald told reporters, while declining to discuss details of the ongoing legal matter.

Macdonald also emphasized Arnold’s potential on the field. The former Alabama standout was selected 24th overall by Detroit in the 2024 NFL Draft and brings a physical, energetic style that Seattle believes can strengthen its secondary.

Arnold played in 31 games over his first two NFL seasons, but his 2025 campaign was limited to eight games after he suffered a concussion and shoulder injury.

The Seahawks, the defending Super Bowl champions, are now giving Arnold an opportunity to continue his career while his legal case moves forward. Macdonald said the team will respect the legal process as it evaluates Arnold’s future with the organization.

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