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Cardi B Brings Her Signature Style to Old Navy’s Fall Denim Campaign

Cardi B is showing off her love for denim as the face of Old Navy’s new fall campaign, where she reflects on finding confidence through fashion.

Published on August 4, 2026
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The “Up” rapper, 33, opened up to PEOPLE about her longtime connection with jeans, calling denim an essential part of her wardrobe. “What is my life without jeans?” Cardi said, adding that she still shops at Old Navy because she believes the brand’s denim is built to last.

While jeans have become a signature part of Cardi’s look, she admitted she wasn’t always comfortable wearing them. Growing up in the South Bronx, she said the popularity of skinny jeans during her teenage years made her feel insecure about her body. At the time, Cardi revealed she would wear multiple pairs of tights underneath her jeans to create a fuller look.

Today, the rapper embraces denim as a way to express every side of her personality. Whether she’s going for a glamorous red carpet moment, a professional look or a more relaxed style, Cardi says fashion allows her to transform depending on the occasion.

Her favorite approach? A mix of sexy and comfortable — pairing fitted tops with relaxed jeans, sweats or long pants.

The Old Navy campaign continues the brand’s “It’s Old Navy” series and highlights styles including the Arc rounded-leg silhouette, High-Rise Wide Leg, Baggy Barrel and Low-Rise Baggy jeans.

Beyond fashion, Cardi is coming off the success of her 2025 album Am I the Drama? and her Little Miss Drama Tour. After seeing a surge of fan support, she says she’s already back in the studio and looking ahead to creating more music.

While jeans have become a signature part of Cardi’s look, she admitted she wasn’t always comfortable wearing them. Growing up in the South Bronx, she said the popularity of skinny jeans during her teenage years made her feel insecure about her body. At the time, Cardi revealed she would wear multiple pairs of tights underneath her jeans to create a fuller look.

Today, the rapper embraces denim as a way to express every side of her personality. Whether she’s going for a glamorous red carpet moment, a professional look or a more relaxed style, Cardi says fashion allows her to transform depending on the occasion.

Her favorite approach? A mix of sexy and comfortable — pairing fitted tops with relaxed jeans, sweats or long pants.

The Old Navy campaign continues the brand’s “It’s Old Navy” series and highlights styles including the Arc rounded-leg silhouette, High-Rise Wide Leg, Baggy Barrel and Low-Rise Baggy jeans.

Beyond fashion, Cardi is coming off the success of her 2025 album Am I the Drama? and her Little Miss Drama Tour. After seeing a surge of fan support, she says she’s already back in the studio and looking ahead to creating more music.

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