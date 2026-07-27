Listen Live
Close
News

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew

21 Savage and his family are mourning the tragic loss of hiss 14-year-old nephew, Seven Shirley.

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

21 Savage and his family are mourning the tragic loss of hiss 14-year-old nephew, Seven Shirley.

The 14-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead after an apparent suicide. According to reports, the incident occurred shortly after Seven accidentally shot his sister, who survived her injuries following multiple surgeries to her neck and vocal cords.

The heartbreaking tragedy has left loved ones searching for answers while highlighting the devastating consequences that can arise from young people access to firearms.

Prior to the incident, Seven allegedly purchased the firearm from someone on the street for $200. Family members say he bought it for protection after one of his friends had been shot the week before.

Following the accidental shooting, Seven took his own life, leaving his family in total shock.

His grandmother is now calling for accountability from the person who allegedly sold him the gun, believing the tragedy could have been prevented. 

“Something needs to be done about that person who sold that gun because if he would have never bought that gun, this would have never happened.”

She also spoke about the emotional weight Seven may have been carrying in the moments after accidentally injuring his sister.

“Just that fast that boy had made the decision to kill himself. He probably sat up there and thought, ‘I’m finna go to jail, they’re going to ridicule me, everybody is going to be doing this and that and this, and this and that,’ and he couldn’t take it.”

This story is developing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you are elsewhere, contact your local emergency services or crisis hotline.

21 Savage Suffers Tragic Family Loss After Death Of Nephew was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

WNBA: MAY 31 Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington Accused NaLyssa Smith Of Cheating With WNBA Players

Hip-Hop Wired
Air Max 95

Nike Music Exec Indicted For Stealing A Milli From The Swoosh Brand

Hip-Hop Wired
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men sitting on a couch playing video games, with the EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Plus Edition logo visible.

Jude Bellingham Joins Real Madrid Teammate Kylian Mbappé On 'FC 27' Ultimate Plus Edition Cover

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
WSS
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win a $100 Gift Card for Back to School Shopping from WSS!

Comments
The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Slim Thug
Music  |  J-Mac

Slim Thug Sparks Houston Debate

Comments
Entertainment  |  KBXX

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close