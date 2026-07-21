Mike Tyson’s Shocking Childhood Confession

Source: Roberto Cavalli/ Francis Delacroix / Roberto Cavalli

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is opening up about a surprising part of his childhood, revealing that he was introduced to marijuana at a very young age.

During a 2019 episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Tyson said he started smoking marijuana when he was around 10 years old. He also talked about his childhood and claimed his mother gave him marijuana and alcohol when he was young.

Tyson has been open about growing up in a tough neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, and the struggles he faced before becoming one of the greatest heavyweight champions in boxing history.

The former champion’s life has been filled with incredible achievements, controversy, and personal challenges. From a difficult childhood to becoming the youngest heavyweight champion ever, Tyson continues to share the experiences that shaped his life.

His latest comments have sparked conversations among fans about his upbringing and the challenges he overcame on his path to success.