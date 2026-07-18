Stefon Diggs’ Sexual Assault Accuser Chris Griffith Slams Cardi B, Leaks Alleged DMs: 'C'mon Get Your A** Bust'

The ongoing lawsuit against Stefon Diggs has taken another public turn as both sides head toward a massive courtroom showdown. Following a wave of backlash from online critics and high-profile celebrities, the NFL star’s male sexual assault accuser, celebrity stylist Christopher Blake Griffith, is aggressively pushing back against public scrutiny. Griffith has officially broken his silence to declare that his ongoing lawsuit is completely backed by truth, not financial motivation.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

According to TMZ, Griffith denied any narrative suggesting his legal pursuits are an attempt to exploit the football star.

“I don’t know why liars lie, but if a liar told me I was lying, I wouldn’t believe them,” Griffith stated when asked about Diggs’ repeated denials. He emphasized that he has not demanded a specific dollar amount in court, scoffing at the public perception that the case is an attempt to shake down or a simple cash grab.

As BOSSIP previously reported, the drama originally dates back to a May 2023 incident at Diggs’ Maryland home. The legal battle began when Diggs filed a defamation lawsuit against Griffith, claiming the stylist fabricated stories of unwanted sexual advances to boost his social media presence. Griffith immediately launched a heavy countersuit, leveling graphic allegations that the wide receiver laced a piece of candy with drugs before attempting to sexually assault him.

Taking the battle from the courtroom to social media, Griffith recently shared a series of alleged Instagram direct messages from May 2023 on his IG Story to prove his side of the story. In the leaked screenshots, Diggs allegedly messaged, “Lol cmon get your a bust,” to which the stylist replied, “Lol I commend ya confidence champ.” Diggs allegedly countered with, “Sick of you.”

Griffith added a heavy caption to the post, claiming he always championed Diggs living in his truth, but alleged that the athlete’s ego could not handle rejection. According to HotNewHipHop, Griffith’s team says they have officially submitted over 100 pages of text messages and iMessage exchanges to the discovery process to back up the lawsuit against Stefon Diggs. Diggs’ legal team has dismissed the framing of these messages as misleading, challenging the influencer to release the logs in full transparency rather than hidden in legal briefs.

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Cardi B Speaks Out Against The Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs

The high-profile nature of the case has drawn massive commentary, most notably from Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B. The hip-hop superstar recently doubled down on her public support for the wide receiver, who is the father of her fourth child. She jumped onto social media to fiercely slam Griffith and criticize the public scrutiny surrounding the player. Griffith addressed the rapper’s sudden interference, calling it highly unfortunate that she chose to put her faith in a “liar.”

The situation is further complicated by an offshoot legal dispute that was just recently settled. Griffith had previously filed a separate $10 million lawsuit against Stefon’s brother, Darez Diggs, claiming Darez and a group of associates physically assaulted and robbed him in a Los Angeles elevator as violent payback for turning down Stefon’s advances. While the brother’s physical assault suit was quietly settled under sealed terms, the core lawsuit against Stefon Diggs remains a massive legal hurdle.

The NFL player has consistently maintained his absolute innocence, claiming the legal storm has cost him massive business opportunities and endorsement deals.

Stefon Diggs’ Sexual Assault Accuser Chris Griffith Slams Cardi B, Leaks Alleged DMs: 'C'mon Get Your A** Bust' was originally published on bossip.com