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Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 (RECAP)

Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 Puts Indianapolis Hip-Hop On Display (RECAP)

The first installment of HOT 100.9's Circle City Cyphers officially set the tone for what could become Indianapolis' premier platform for showcasing local rap talent.

Published on June 22, 2026

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Source: Circle City Ciphers / Circle City Ciphers

Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 Puts Indianapolis Hip-Hop On Display

The inaugural Circle City Cyphers brought together three of Indianapolis’ rising voices: Deezy Not Nice, Jay Perk, and Jeremiah Graves.

Backed by a hard-hitting instrumental from Mellow Sounds Academy and hosted by cvber, the cypher highlighted the depth of talent currently emerging from the Indianapolis music scene.

But the bars didn’t stop when the cameras cut.

Following the cypher, HOT 100.9’s Brandon Stone and cvber sat down with the artists for a series of exclusive interviews that gave fans a deeper look into the minds behind the music.

RELATED: Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And His Circle City Cyphers Experience

RELATED: Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, And Circle City Cyphers

RELATED: Jeremiah Graves Talks Music, Indianapolis, And What’s Next Following Circle City Cyphers

RELATED: HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month

During his conversation with cvber, Deezy Not Nice discussed his dream collaborations and shared his current list of top Indianapolis artists. His selections included 4200 Kory, Eli G, Jay Perk, Glori, and Jeremiah Graves, highlighting some of the artists he believes are helping shape the city’s next wave.

Deezy also opened up about the artists he would most like to collaborate with in the future, his growth as an artist, and what motivates him every time he steps into the booth.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Graves reflected on his experience participating in the cypher and discussed his goals as he continues to build momentum in Indianapolis and beyond.

The conversations provided fans with a closer look at the personalities, ambitions, and stories behind some of the city’s most promising artists.

Circle City Cyphers was created to give Indianapolis artists a platform to showcase their talent while helping connect the local music community. The series is part of HOT 100.9’s continued commitment to highlighting the culture, creativity, and voices that make Naptown unique.

Special thanks to DJ GoodJobDolla, Mellow Sounds Academy, Community Spirits, and everyone who helped bring the first cypher to life.

If you haven’t watched Episode 1 yet, now is the time.

And if you’re an artist who thinks you have what it takes to step into the spotlight, applications for future Circle City Cyphers are now open.

RELATED: HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month

Watch the cypher. Watch the interviews. Then sign up for your shot.

Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 Puts Indianapolis Hip-Hop On Display (RECAP) was originally published on hot1009.com

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