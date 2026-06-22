Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 Puts Indianapolis Hip-Hop On Display (RECAP)

Source: Circle City Ciphers / Circle City Ciphers Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 Puts Indianapolis Hip-Hop On Display The inaugural Circle City Cyphers brought together three of Indianapolis’ rising voices: Deezy Not Nice, Jay Perk, and Jeremiah Graves. Backed by a hard-hitting instrumental from Mellow Sounds Academy and hosted by cvber, the cypher highlighted the depth of talent currently emerging from the Indianapolis music scene. But the bars didn’t stop when the cameras cut. Following the cypher, HOT 100.9’s Brandon Stone and cvber sat down with the artists for a series of exclusive interviews that gave fans a deeper look into the minds behind the music.

During his conversation with cvber, Deezy Not Nice discussed his dream collaborations and shared his current list of top Indianapolis artists. His selections included 4200 Kory, Eli G, Jay Perk, Glori, and Jeremiah Graves, highlighting some of the artists he believes are helping shape the city’s next wave. Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Deezy also opened up about the artists he would most like to collaborate with in the future, his growth as an artist, and what motivates him every time he steps into the booth.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Graves reflected on his experience participating in the cypher and discussed his goals as he continues to build momentum in Indianapolis and beyond.

The conversations provided fans with a closer look at the personalities, ambitions, and stories behind some of the city’s most promising artists.

Circle City Cyphers was created to give Indianapolis artists a platform to showcase their talent while helping connect the local music community. The series is part of HOT 100.9’s continued commitment to highlighting the culture, creativity, and voices that make Naptown unique.