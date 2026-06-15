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97.9's Young Jas an Official DJ & Host of Word Cup's FIFA Fan Festival

97.9’s Young Jas an Official DJ & Host of Word Cup’s FIFA Fan Festival

Published on June 15, 2026

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A smiling woman holding a FIFA World Cup trophy and a microphone, standing in front of a "Shade Areas" banner.
Source: Good Morning H-Town / Young Jas

Young Jas, one of the voices behind Good Morning H-Town on 97.9 The Box, has been tapped as an official DJ and host for the Houston World Cup Fan Festival, bringing her energy and hometown flavor to one of the city’s biggest international events.

RELATED: [PICS & VIDEO] Celebs We Spotted at World Cup’s U.S. Opening Weekend

The Houston Fan Festival has become one of the hottest free attractions tied to the World Cup, offering fans and visitors a chance to experience the excitement beyond the stadium. Packed with live entertainment, interactive games, soccer-themed activities, food, and cultural experiences, the Fan Fest gives soccer lovers and casual attendees alike a front-row seat to the global celebration happening right here in Houston.

For fans hoping to catch Young Jas in action, there are three key dates to mark on the calendar. On June 22, Jas will host Legends of the Game Day, followed by Go Green Day on July 10, where she’ll once again serve as host. Then on July 18, she’ll take over the decks as DJ for Fan Appreciation Day, bringing the sound of H-Town to fans from around the world.

A smiling woman in a blue FIFA World Cup t-shirt holding a FIFA World Cup credential and standing in front of a stage with musical instruments.
Source: Good Morning H-Town / Young Jas

“What better place than Houston to host the world’s biggest games?” Jas said. “This is the summer of soccer, and I’m proud to hold it down for the city by giving sports fans from all over the world the real sound of H-Town. Our culture, our music, and our energy are unmatched, and I’m excited to be part of something this big.”

Soccer remains the biggest sport in the world because of its unmatched global reach and ability to unite people across cultures, languages, and borders. With billions of fans worldwide, the World Cup is more than just a tournament. It’s a worldwide celebration of passion, pride, and community. As Houston plays host to fans from every corner of the globe, Young Jas will be right in the middle of the action, helping showcase why the city remains one of the most vibrant cultural hubs in America.

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