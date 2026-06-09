Lizzo Explains Why the Music Industry Has Changed

Source: Terri Thomas / Radio One Digital

Lizzo is addressing questions about her career after a viral social media post sparked discussion about her popularity and success in the music industry.

The Grammy-winning singer recently responded to a fan on X who questioned what happened to the massive audience that helped her sell out arenas just a few years ago. Lizzo explained that the music business has changed significantly, noting that radio played a major role in helping her music reach listeners when she first became a mainstream star.

According to Lizzo, streaming platforms now have a much greater influence on music discovery than traditional radio, creating a different landscape for artists trying to connect with fans. She also acknowledged that public controversies and legal battles over the last few years have impacted her career and public perception.

Despite the challenges, Lizzo remains focused on creating music and continuing her journey as an artist. She emphasized that she is still working hard and remains committed to her craft as she navigates the next chapter of her career.

The comments sparked conversation across social media, with many fans praising Lizzo for being candid about the realities of today’s music industry and the challenges artists face in maintaining momentum