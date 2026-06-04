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Lena The Plug Files For Divorce From Adam22

Lena The Plug recently filed for divorce from Adam22, and is seeking half of their $1.1 million entertainment studio

Published on June 4, 2026

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Lena The Plug is ending her three-year marriage to Adam22 after filing for divorce. Lena The Plug is seeking half of the couple’s $1.1 million entertainment studio, along with other considerations.

As TMZ reported, Lena The Plug, real name Lena Nersesian, filed for divorce in a Los Angeles County court on June 1, her 35th birthday. The outlet obtained court documents that reveal Nersesian is seeking legal and physical custody of the couple’s daughter.

Despite the success of their OnlyFans account, where they sleep with each other and guests onscreen, Nersesian claims to only recieve $3,000 monthly in spousal support and does not generate an income.

“I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates,” reads a portion of the filing. Nersesian reportedly filed for separation back on April 15.

Never missing a moment to seize the spotlight, Adam22, real name Adam Grandmaison, responded to the news by sharing an article about the divorce on Instagram Stories with the caption comment, “All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car.”

As TMZ also noted, it does appear that Lena The Plug and Adam22 are still business partners, with both promoting a new podcast episode this week.

Photo: Getty

Lena The Plug Files For Divorce From Adam22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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