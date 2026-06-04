FIFA Unveils 7 Unique Rule Changes Ahead of World Cup

1. No covering mouths during confrontations

This is aimed at increasing transparency. Players often cover their mouths to avoid lip-reading during heated exchanges. A red card for this would be extremely strict and could significantly change how players communicate in tense moments.

2. 5-second limit on throw-ins and goal kicks

This directly targets time-wasting. If enforced consistently, it would speed up the game and reduce delays—something fans and officials have wanted for years.

3. Red card for protest walk-offs

Leaving the field in protest would now be treated as serious misconduct. This is meant to maintain control and prevent situations where teams try to influence decisions by halting play.

4. Mandatory exit after treatment

Players receiving on-field medical attention must leave for one minute. This discourages fake injuries and momentum-breaking tactics, which have been a long-standing issue.

5. VAR review for pre-restart fouls

VAR can now go further back in the sequence of play if a foul directly impacts a major decision (goal, penalty, card). This improves fairness but could also lead to more reviews and stoppages.

6. Scheduled hydration breaks

Planned 3-minute breaks around the 22nd minute of each half prioritize player health—especially important in hot climates (like a World Cup in warmer regions).

7. No leaving field during goalkeeper treatment

If a goalkeeper is down, all players must remain on the pitch. This prevents teams from using the moment to regroup or receive sideline instructions.