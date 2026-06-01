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Carnival Cruise Data Breach Affects Up To 6 Million Passengers

An employee was deceived into compromising their account, the company announced late last week.

Published on June 1, 2026

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Carnival Cruise Lines is warning passengers that they were targeted in a data breach and is offering two years of credit monitoring.

The popular cruise line sent out a press release stating that the breach resulted from a company employee who, they say, was deceived and whose account was compromised.

Carnival’s statement read, “On April 14, 2026, our IT security team identified unauthorized activity involving an employee’s account. An unauthorized actor used social engineering to deceive an employee to gain access to a limited portion of our company’s IT system. We acted swiftly to block the unauthorized activity and immediately began working with third party security experts to further strengthen our security and to conduct a thorough investigation.”

They added, “While this analysis is ongoing and the affected data varies by individual, to date, the impacted data is known to include the following personal information: name, address, email address, phone number, date of birth, and government-issued identification number (e.g., driver’s license number and passport number).”

Carnival says it’s reaching out to the almost six million impacted customers via email, and offering them two years of free credit monitoring through TransUnion. They are also advising those customers to be diligent about keeping up with any abnormalities they may see in their credit reports and offering them a dedicated call center.

The TransUnion call center number is 1-844-593-8310, and it’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. You can sign up for the credit monitoring with an activation code provided in the email.

A law firm is seeking affected passengers for a potential class-action lawsuit, which you can sign up for here.

Carnival says that after they discovered the data breach, they moved “swiftly” to stop it and have put in additional security protocols since.

“In addition to the enterprise-wide security measures the Company had in place prior to the incident, we have taken steps to further safeguard our systems, including enhancing our security and monitoring controls. The Company will continue to advance its IT security and data privacy controls to stay ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape.”


Carnival Cruise Data Breach Affects Up To 6 Million Passengers was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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