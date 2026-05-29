Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

Clavicular Tried To Kick DaBaby Out His Club Over Guns

Clavicular, a popular streamer part of the "looksmaxxing" trend, attempted to kick DaBaby out of his club for allegedly bringing in guns.

Published on May 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets

Clavicular, the streamer who found himself in legal trouble earlier this year, is back in the news. As seen in a pair of social media posts, Clavicular confronted DaBaby’s crew for bringing firearms into his nightclub.

Clavicular, who has been in some legal hot water this year, owns a Miami nightclub known as Bacara that he co-owns with Wack 100. As captured by a clip account on X, one clip shows the “looksmaxxing” streamer speaking outside the club, clearly frustrated by DaBaby and his crew for allegedly bringing guns inside the establishment.

While DaBaby was onstage, Clavicular attempted to shut down the performance, which the North Carolina rapper ignored and kept the show going.

Considering DaBaby’s past legal issues and onstage outbursts that offended a large group of people, it appears that he isn’t concerned about doing further damage to his career.

A quick scan of the streamer’s social media accounts doesn’t seem to address the dustup, nor did DaBaby offer any further words. We also looked for comments from Wack 100, who typically has plenty to say about anything he’s involved in, but to no avail.

Photo: Getty

Clavicular Tried To Kick DaBaby Out His Club Over Guns was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Young MC, Morris Day & The Time Say Nah To Trump's Struggle D.C. ‘Freedom 250’ Festival

Hip-Hop Wired
Reserve Cup Miami 2026 - January 24

Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent, Offering Some Money To Clean His Yacht

Hip-Hop Wired
D’USSÉ x JAŸ-Z 30th Anniversary Box Set

D’USSÉ Releases Limited-Edition Box Set Honoring JAŸ-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Boots On The Ground: 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' Arrives This October & Will Drop On The Nintendo Switch 2

Hip-Hop Wired
R&B Lovers Tour Houston
Trending
Texas
16 Items
Black Music Month  |  J. Bachelor

The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Do it For Dad 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Show Dad He’s The Best! Enter the ‘Do it For Dad Lunch’ Giveaway

Night Police Sirens
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

SWAT Raids Houston Club, Hundreds Of Thousands In Cash Found

Hyatt Baytown Hotel
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Win a Family BAYcation at The Hyatt and a Juneteenth VIP Experience

Kids in Pool
17 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Sun, Fun, Fitness & Games: Amazing Summer Deals for Kids in Houston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close