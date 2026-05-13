Listen Live
Close
Music

National Laffy Taffy Day: How Sexyy Red Brought Back A Classic On “Rackies”

Released in 2005, the Atlanta snap music anthem became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its catchy hook, unforgettable dance, and signature Southern party sound. The track eventually reached N

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rolling Loud 2026
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

National Laffy Taffy Day: How Sexyy Red Brought Back A Classic On “Rackies”

Few songs capture the energy of the mid 2000s quite like Laffy Taffy by D4L.

RELATED: T.I. Samples His Own Classic on “Let Em Know” and Fans Are Catching It

Released in 2005, the Atlanta snap music anthem became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its catchy hook, unforgettable dance, and signature Southern party sound. The track eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped define an entire era of hip-hop.

Now, nearly two decades later, the influence of “Laffy Taffy” is still being felt through today’s artists, including Sexyy Red.

The rapper recently brought back the nostalgic sound by sampling elements of “Laffy Taffy” on her song Rackies. Fans quickly noticed the familiar production style and playful energy that made the original D4L record such a massive moment in hip-hop history.

The sample is another reminder of how influential the snap music era continues to be. Atlanta records from the early and mid 2000s laid the foundation for many of today’s viral party records, club anthems, and social media dance trends.

For listeners who grew up during that era, hearing the influence of “Laffy Taffy” return in a modern record feels like a nostalgic full-circle moment. At the same time, younger fans are being introduced to a sound that helped shape modern Southern hip-hop culture.

On National Laffy Taffy Day, it only feels right to celebrate the original classic while also recognizing how artists like Sexyy Red are helping bring that era’s energy back into today’s music landscape.

RELATED: T.I. Samples His Own Classic on “Let Em Know” and Fans Are Catching It

National Laffy Taffy Day: How Sexyy Red Brought Back A Classic On “Rackies” was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Chris Brown court case

Pitchfork Gives Chris Brown's 'BROWN' LP A 1.3 Rating

Hip-Hop Wired
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Re-Uploaded Amid Drake Album Rollout

Hip-Hop Wired
Netflix's "The Rip" New York Premiere

Police Officers Claim Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Movie 'The Rip' Made Miami Cops "Look Dirty" In Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart's Roast Delivered Doses Of Racism & Questionable Humor

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

News  |  Weso

Atlanta Rapper Jayy Wick Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Man Multiple Times

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Met Gala Looks That Oozed ‘Fashion Is Art’

Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close