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National Laffy Taffy Day: How Sexyy Red Brought Back A Classic On “Rackies”

Few songs capture the energy of the mid 2000s quite like Laffy Taffy by D4L.

RELATED: T.I. Samples His Own Classic on “Let Em Know” and Fans Are Catching It

Released in 2005, the Atlanta snap music anthem became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its catchy hook, unforgettable dance, and signature Southern party sound. The track eventually reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and helped define an entire era of hip-hop.

Now, nearly two decades later, the influence of “Laffy Taffy” is still being felt through today’s artists, including Sexyy Red.

The rapper recently brought back the nostalgic sound by sampling elements of “Laffy Taffy” on her song Rackies. Fans quickly noticed the familiar production style and playful energy that made the original D4L record such a massive moment in hip-hop history.

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The sample is another reminder of how influential the snap music era continues to be. Atlanta records from the early and mid 2000s laid the foundation for many of today’s viral party records, club anthems, and social media dance trends.

For listeners who grew up during that era, hearing the influence of “Laffy Taffy” return in a modern record feels like a nostalgic full-circle moment. At the same time, younger fans are being introduced to a sound that helped shape modern Southern hip-hop culture.

On National Laffy Taffy Day, it only feels right to celebrate the original classic while also recognizing how artists like Sexyy Red are helping bring that era’s energy back into today’s music landscape.

RELATED: T.I. Samples His Own Classic on “Let Em Know” and Fans Are Catching It

National Laffy Taffy Day: How Sexyy Red Brought Back A Classic On “Rackies” was originally published on hot1009.com