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Mike Epps Is Back At Netflix With Two More Comedy Specials

Mike Epps Is Coming Back To Netflix With Two More Comedy Specials

Following the success of his latest Netflix comedy special Delusional, Mike Epps has officially signed a deal for two more comedy specials with Netflix, according to reports from Deadline.

Published on May 13, 2026

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Mike Epps Is Coming Back To Netflix With Two More Comedy Specials

Indianapolis legend Mike Epps is not slowing down anytime soon.

Following the success of his latest Netflix comedy special Delusional, Mike Epps has officially signed a deal for two more comedy specials with Netflix, according to reports from Deadline.

RELATED: Mike Epps Clearing the Air on Club Shay Shay

RELATED: Mike Epps Returns to Netflix With “Delusional”

RELATED: Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

Epps shared the news on Instagram, celebrating the response to Delusional and thanking fans for the continued support.

“Damn delusional was so good they doubled up,” Epps wrote in the post. “I will make sure they get better and better.”

The announcement comes after Delusional quickly became a trending topic online, with fans praising Epps for bringing his classic storytelling, unfiltered humor, and Indianapolis energy back to the stage.

Known for movies like Friday After Next, The Hangover, and Sparkle, Epps has spent decades building one of the most recognizable comedy careers in entertainment.

Over the years, he has also continued to put on for Indianapolis, often shouting out the city during interviews, performances, and major projects.

Fans flooded the comments celebrating the new deal, with many already calling for a tour and wondering when the next special will drop.

One thing is clear: Mike Epps is entering another major chapter in his comedy career, and Netflix is betting big on it.

RELATED: Mike Epps Clearing the Air on Club Shay Shay

RELATED: Mike Epps Returns to Netflix With “Delusional”

RELATED: Mike Epps Hosted the Free Community Concert 2025 (RECAP)

Mike Epps Is Coming Back To Netflix With Two More Comedy Specials was originally published on hot1009.com

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