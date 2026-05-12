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Giants Host Cowboys in Prime-Time Week 1 Showdown

The 2026 NFL season will open with a classic NFC East rivalry as the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 in the season debut of Sunday Night Football.

Published on May 12, 2026

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The NFL is turning to one of its most storied rivalries to kick off the 2026 season in prime time.

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 13, in the opening edition of Sunday Night Football, NBC announced Monday during the Today show. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Cincinnati Bengals v Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Ric Tapia / Getty

The Week 1 showdown adds another chapter to one of the NFL’s most recognizable rivalries. It will mark the eighth time in the last 15 seasons that Dallas and New York have opened the year against one another, underscoring the league’s confidence in the matchup’s national appeal.

Despite disappointing campaigns in 2025, both franchises enter the new season with hopes of bouncing back in the competitive NFC East. The Cowboys are looking to reestablish themselves as contenders after an uneven year, while the Giants are aiming to build momentum and return to playoff relevance.

The matchup is expected to draw one of the largest television audiences of the opening weekend. Games between Dallas and New York consistently rank among the NFL’s most-watched contests, thanks to the teams’ large fan bases and long-standing history.

With renewed expectations on both sidelines and the bright lights of Sunday night, the 2026 NFL season will begin with a familiar and high-stakes divisional battle.

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