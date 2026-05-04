Shedeur Recreates Legendary Deion Sanders Photo To Celebrate College Graduation

Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

Shedeur Sanders is gearing up for his second season in the NFL, but for just one weekend, he returned to the University of Colorado.

Only it wasn’t to hang out with his father, head coach Deion Sanders, but to walk in the graduation ceremony after earning his degree in sociology.

The 24-year-old posted a video of himself on Folsom Field with his fellow graduates around him, rocking his black gown.

“What’s up? We at graduation,” he said as they all cheered. “It’s called excellence, man. It’s excellence.”

He even shared a video of himself interacting with newly minted alumni, taking pictures, and exchanging congratulatory words.

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But before taking the field, he was already in celebration mode, posting a picture of himself getting ready in his father’s office, which overlooks the field.

He sat shirtless, wearing his robe, student-athlete stole, and a pair of unreleased tan-colored Nike Air Diamond Turf 2s, which could be a nod to Colorado’s signature colors.

The graduation flex is also an homage to his father, Deion Sanders, who famously strolled around the San Francisco 49ers locker room with his uniform laid out on the floor—socks and all—ahead of Super Bowl XXIX against the San Diego Chargers.

“I laid my UNI out like this my whole career so i could visually see PRIME before TIME! I saw plays b4 i made the plays,” Deion explained of the classic photo on Instagram in 2018.

Despite receiving his degree, Shedeur didn’t get the typical student-athlete experience because he didn’t attend class in person, which Deion explained on The Brett Boone Podcast in 2024.

“Most of the schooling is online,” Deion said. “They go to classes, and I’m like, ‘You guys are missing the best part of college to walk around and be on campus and build an atmosphere and build relationships on campus with other students outside of football. That’s the best part of it. But now you have so many kids that are just online. I don’t even know if Shedeur has ever taken a class on campus in his college career.”

Either way, salute to Shedeur for getting his degree. See social media’s reaction below.