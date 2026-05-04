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Evander Holyfield Filming New Doc in Houston, Stops by Majic 102.1

Published on May 4, 2026

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Evander Holyfield
Source: Sky Houston / Majic 102.1

Evander Holyfield brought championship energy to Majic 102.1 with a surprise visit that instantly lit up the station. The boxing legend pulled up and connected with Sky Houston and The Madd Hatta, creating a moment that felt both unexpected and unforgettable for everyone in the building.

Holyfield, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, took time to chop it up, share laughs, and reflect that same discipline and charisma that defined his career. A former undisputed heavyweight champion, four time heavyweight world champion, and Olympic bronze medalist, his legacy in the sport remains unmatched and continues to inspire generations.

The timing made the visit even more meaningful, as Holyfield is currently in town filming a documentary and once called Houston home. With deep ties to the city and a presence that still commands respect, one thing is clear. Champ, you are always welcome back at Majic 102.1.

Check out some moments from his pop up and Majic below.

Evander Holyfield Filming New Doc in Houston, Stops by Majic 102.1 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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