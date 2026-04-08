Houston Astros Brace for Life Without Hunter Brown

The Houston Astros have been dealt an early-season concern as ace Hunter Brown has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Brown, 27, will be shut down from throwing for at least a few weeks, according to manager Joe Espada, with a reevaluation scheduled in two weeks. The injury surfaced after Brown experienced discomfort during a routine throwing session Friday, just days removed from a dominant outing against the Boston Red Sox, where he allowed just one hit over six innings in a 9-2 win.

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Despite the setback, the Astros are viewing the diagnosis with cautious optimism. General manager Dana Brown emphasized that the injury being muscular rather than structural is a positive sign. He indicated that Brown could resume light throwing within two to three weeks, depending on how his recovery progresses.

Before the injury, Brown had been off to a blazing start this season, posting a remarkable 0.84 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 10⅔ innings. His early dominance followed a stretch of consistency, having recorded 11 or more wins in each of the past three seasons.

For Houston, Brown’s absence, even temporarily, creates a gap at the top of the rotation. However, the team remains hopeful that with proper recovery time, their ace can return without long-term effects. In the meantime, the Astros will rely on their pitching depth as they navigate the early part of the season.