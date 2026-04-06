Luke Cage To Return In Season 3 Of ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ Iron Fist Too But Whatever

Source: David Lee / Netflix

The second season to Daredevil: Born Again is still a few weeks away from concluding but already anticipation is building for season 3 as some fan-favorite superheroes were spotted on the set of what could be Daredevil’s final season.

According to Variety, both Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Iron Fist) were seen on the set for season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again alongside Krystin Ritter (Jessica Jones) fueling speculation that the upcoming installment of Born Again will serve as the reunion season for The Defenders. While we still don’t know how season 2 will end and whether or not The Kingpin (Vincent D’onofrio) will be neutralized or remain in power, the fact that Daredevil will be rounding up the ol’ gang suggests that he’ll need even more help to fight the opposition by the time season 3 rolls around.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Per Variety:

Marvel teamed up Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist for the 2017 mini series “The Defenders,” which was also released on Netflix before moving to Disney+. The show saw the heroes combine their powers to fight off the mysterious mercenary cult known as The Hand.

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Interestingly enough, Spider-Man is said to be squaring off against The Hand in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so could Daredevil once again be making a cameo in another Spider-Man film? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

Still, don’t expect to see any of your favorite Defenders on the big screen in the near future as Daredevil showrunner Dario Scardapane doesn’t intend on making that big move anytime soon.

“The joke we make is, ‘Oh, those guys are uptown – we’re downtown!’ We kind of have a pocket that’s in this world of Hell’s Kitchen, in this world of New York,” Scardapane said. “I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world, but the story that we’re focusing on is really granular.

Fans can keep dreaming though, right?



What do y’all think about The Defenders reuniting in Daredevil: Born Again season 3? Who do y’all think they would be facing off against? Sound off in the comments section below.



Luke Cage To Return In Season 3 Of ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ Iron Fist Too But Whatever was originally published on hiphopwired.com