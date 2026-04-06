Cam'ron Says JAŸ-Z Aimed Subliminal Shot At Him On "Otis" Because Of Kanye West

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

OG Hip-Hoppers know that JAŸ-Z and Cam’ron have had a checkered past due to the animosity that brewed between them after Dame Dash signed Cam and Dipset to Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s, and while the two never actually exchanged diss tracks, Cam recalls Hova throwing some subliminal shots at him in the late 2010s.

In his recent episode of Talk With Flee, Cam revealed that back when JAŸ-Z and Kanye West had the game in a chokehold with their duet album, Watch The Throne, the Brooklyn rapper apparently clapped back at Cam’ron for dissing Kanye on a previous record dubbed “Toast.” Recalling how he and his team took a shot at Kanye on the track, Cam said that he felt that Jay took a shot on them on Ye’s behalf on their classic cut “Otis” in which he mentioned Cam’s former distribution label, Asylum Records.

Going into details about it, Cam revealed, “I had distribution through Asylum Records at that particular time. That song probably came out a month or two after we said something about Kanye. And he said in the bars… ‘Run up on Yeezy the wrong way I might murk ya / Flee in the G450, I might surface / Political refugee, Asylum can be purchased.’”

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Possibly insinuating that he could purchase Asylum Records and shelve whatever Cam and his crew would attempt to release out on the streets, Jay seemingly stood up for his brother-at-arms, Kanye West. Though Cam can’t prove whether or not that was actually directed at him and JAŸ never actually mentioned Cam by name in any songs, one can only wonder if this was just coincidence or if Hov actually meant to warn Cam to lay off his mans at the time without actually calling him out.

While the two men have since moved on from their personal issues with JAŸ even bringing Cam’ron out on stage during NYC’s Terminal 5 in 2019, Cam’s relationship with Dame Dash has since soured with the two Harlem representatives engaged in a war of words for quite some time now. Interestingly enough, JAŸ-Z and Kanye West have since had a falling out due to Kanye West’s own erratic behavior.

This rap game will turn friends into enemies and enemies into business associates. It’s crazy out there.

Check out Cam talk about the situation around the 25-minute mark, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section below.

Cam'ron Says JAŸ-Z Aimed Subliminal Shot At Him On "Otis" Because Of Kanye West was originally published on hiphopwired.com