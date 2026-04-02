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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on April 2, 2026

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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Nick Cannon hard-launching his love of Trump with Amber Rose, Brandy breaking her silence on long-rumored Wanya Morris relationship, Angela Simmons detailing her Yo Gotti breakup, Lamar Odom revealing Kardashian marriage motives, Tia, Tamera, and Tahj spilling tea on teacups, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Jordyn Woods making her return to the series after stunning at her baddie-blessed Bachelorette party in St. Barths over the weekend.

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The professional baddie gave fans a sneak peek inside her beachside soiree where she posed for over-the-top photos with her closest friends.

“Did you hear the news!?!? I’m on my Bach!!!!” wrote Woods in her caption, adding the hashtags #StBach and #JordynsBachlorette.

After five years of dating, Karl Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods announced their engagement on Christmas day with a post featuring the NY Knicks star down on bended knee.

“Merry Christmas 🎄❤️💍,” Woods captioned the carousel of photos taken at New York’s Overstory rooftop.

The pair famously started their relationship as friends, but as their connection grew, things became romantic.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Olandria stunning along with Ari Lennox and Amerie giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Taina Williams, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138 was originally published on bossip.com

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