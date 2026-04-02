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Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Charged In Gucci Mane Robbery Case

Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping

Memphis rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30 are two defendants in the case of a robbery at a Dallas studio allegedly involving Gucci Mane.

Published on April 2, 2026

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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Memphis rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30 are among nine individuals federally charged in a robbery and kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane. Pooh Shiesty and Big30 traveled to a Dallas, Texas, studio to allegedly strong-arm Gucci Mane, leading to their arrests and charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas, issued a press statement on Thursday (April 2), detailing the crime and uncovering the method by which Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and Shiesty’s father coordinated the robbery and kidnapping attempt.

From the press release:

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“As alleged, nine defendants travelled to Dallas, Texas, to kidnap and rob victims who thought they were coming into town for a business meeting. Instead of discussing business in a civil matter, the defendants resorted to violence and intimidation to achieve their purported business objectives,” said Ryan Raybould, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas. “For anyone contemplating using violence and intimidation as a business practice, I’m here to tell you that it will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted in the Northern District of Texas. This case also highlights the outstanding contributions of my colleagues across the United States, including in the Western District of Tennessee, Middle District of Tennessee, and the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and our state and local partners.”

The press release does not mention Gucci Mane, real name Radric Davis, yet other reports say that the January 10 incident that involved him was thought to be a discussion about recording contract matters with the music artists.

Instead, the authorities said Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams, used the moment to ambush Davis. In videos obtained by the authorities, two of the defendants flaunted stolen jewelry from the robbery on video.

What makes the case especially alarming is that Shiesty was on home detention after being freed from prison just last year, but was at the scene of the crime. Another man, Williams Sr., reportedly rented a car used in the crime. Other defendants took Greyhound from Memphis to Dallas, presumably on the orders of the rappers.

On social media, the reaction to the news is still ongoing. We’ve got the best reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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