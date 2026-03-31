Listen Live
Close
Sports

Win Houston Gamblers Tickets Plus See Ludacris LIVE at Halftime!

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Gamblers
Source: Houston Gamblers / General

Houston is getting ready for a new season of high energy football, and 97.9 The Box is giving you the chance to experience it live. One lucky winner will score a four pack of Houston Gamblers 2026 season tickets so you can enjoy five action packed home games right here in the city.

The Houston Gamblers are set to defend their home turf at Shell Energy Stadium, bringing fans hard hitting, fast paced football all spring long. From big plays to electric moments, this is your chance to be part of the energy every game day.

The season officially kicks off Sunday, April 5 when the Gamblers take on the Birmingham Stallions in a highly anticipated matchup. And it is not just football. Fans in attendance will also get a special halftime performance from Grammy Award winning artist Ludacris, adding even more excitement to opening day.

Houston Gamblers
Source: Houston Gamblers / General

Do not miss your shot to win. Enter now for your chance to lock in your seats and be in the building as Houston football returns with a major vibe this season.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW TO ENTER

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Gunna Performs At The O2 Arena

Man Arrested For Sexual Assault At Gunna's London Concert

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West on Drink Champs

Kanye West Drops His Album 'BULLY,' Marks His First Solo Project In Five Years

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

UMG Basically Calls Drake A Sore Loser In Response To His Appeal

Hip-Hop Wired
Juiceland With OJ Da Juiceman - Atlanta, GA

OJ Da Juiceman Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Family Day In The Park
Events  |  J. Bachelor

18th Annual Family Day at Sylvester Turner Park | April 11, 2026

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Lizzo
Music  |  Bennett Koffa

Lizzo Proves the Doubters Wrong with a Powerful Rodeo Performance

iOne Local | Hou Got Jokes Comedy Search | 2026-03-05
2 Items
Contests  |  KBXX

Got Jokes? Win a Chance to Open for ‘We Them Ones’ Comedy Tour

Cardi B Am I The Drama Houston
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

Cardi B Brings the Drama (and the Hits) to Houston

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close