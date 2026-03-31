Win Houston Gamblers Tickets Plus See Ludacris LIVE at Halftime!

Source: Houston Gamblers / General

Houston is getting ready for a new season of high energy football, and 97.9 The Box is giving you the chance to experience it live. One lucky winner will score a four pack of Houston Gamblers 2026 season tickets so you can enjoy five action packed home games right here in the city.

The Houston Gamblers are set to defend their home turf at Shell Energy Stadium, bringing fans hard hitting, fast paced football all spring long. From big plays to electric moments, this is your chance to be part of the energy every game day.

The season officially kicks off Sunday, April 5 when the Gamblers take on the Birmingham Stallions in a highly anticipated matchup. And it is not just football. Fans in attendance will also get a special halftime performance from Grammy Award winning artist Ludacris, adding even more excitement to opening day.

Source: Houston Gamblers / General

Do not miss your shot to win. Enter now for your chance to lock in your seats and be in the building as Houston football returns with a major vibe this season.

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